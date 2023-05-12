The Senior Life Master immediately posed a question to his students: “Someone flips a coin nine times and it comes down heads all nine times. You are asked to bet on the outcome of the 10th flip. Do you bet on heads or tails? What are the odds on the 10th flip?
“In principle, it is still 50-50 between heads and tails. However, after nine heads in a row, it is likely that the coin is incorrectly weighted. You should bet on heads.”
The SLM paused for a moment, then moved on: Normally, five missing cards will split 3-2, but you should allow for 4-1 if you can — it happens about one-quarter of the time.
In my first deal, how would you plan the play in three no-trump after West leads the spade six?
When this deal was originally played, South ducked the first trick, won the spade continuation with dummy’s ace and ducked a club. Back came a third spade to South’s king. When declarer led a club and West discarded a heart, South groaned inwardly. After winning with dummy’s king, declarer continued with three rounds of diamonds. However, West won with the queen and cashed two spade tricks: down one.
“How could I go down with 28 points and eight top tricks in aces and kings?” wailed South.
He had missed two winning approaches: one preferred and one lucky. When West showed out on the second round of clubs, South should have conceded the trick to East to get three club winners. Alternatively, after winning with the spade ace, at tricks three and four, declarer could have cashed both of dummy’s top clubs. After West’s discard, South would hope for a 3-3 diamond split.
