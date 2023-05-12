bridge 5-13
The Senior Life Master immediately posed a question to his students: “Someone flips a coin nine times and it comes down heads all nine times. You are asked to bet on the outcome of the 10th flip. Do you bet on heads or tails? What are the odds on the 10th flip?

“In principle, it is still 50-50 between heads and tails. However, after nine heads in a row, it is likely that the coin is incorrectly weighted. You should bet on heads.”

