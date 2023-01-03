Elsa Maxwell, who was a gossip columnist, once said, “Enemies to me are the sauce piquante to my dish of life.” She would have been an avid bridge player, particularly enjoying the deals on which it was imperative to keep one enemy — opponent — off the lead.
On today’s deal, South reached three no-trump after a transfer sequence. West led the heart five, and East put up the king. How should South have proceeded?
First, declarer counted his top tricks, seeing eight: three spades, one heart, two diamonds and two clubs. He needed one more winner.
Seeing that that could come from either black suit, declarer won the first trick with the heart ace and immediately cashed his three top spades. When West discarded a diamond, South continued with three rounds of clubs. However, East won the last, and West discarded another diamond. Now the spade jack and a heart through declarer’s jack-four produced five more tricks for the defense: down two.
South looked at the West hand. “I knew it,” he moaned. “After the spades, if I had taken my four minor-suit winners and exited with a diamond, West would have been endplayed to give me a trick with the heart jack. Sorry, partner.”
“That was a guess,” pointed out North. “But you have a much better line available that alleviates guesswork. Just cross to dummy in either minor at trick two and play a spade to your eight. You keep East, the danger hand, off the lead and set up a fourth spade trick in the process.”
Don’t allow the enemy’s sauce piquante — their strong suit — to upset your stomach — I mean, your contract.
