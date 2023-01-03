bridge 1-4
Buy Now

Elsa Maxwell, who was a gossip columnist, once said, “Enemies to me are the sauce piquante to my dish of life.” She would have been an avid bridge player, particularly enjoying the deals on which it was imperative to keep one enemy — opponent — off the lead.

On today’s deal, South reached three no-trump after a transfer sequence. West led the heart five, and East put up the king. How should South have proceeded?

0
0
0
0
0