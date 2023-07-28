The Senior Life Master, feeling happy, gave a friend $20 and said, “Buy both of us a drink.” When the friend returned with two glasses of white wine, he was given a piece of paper containing today’s diagram.
Many years ago at this club (began the SLM), two brothers, Dan and Jay Cooper, were wooing Lorraine Ackerman. She was beautiful and a good bridge player. One evening, Jay and Lorraine played this deal against Dan and myself.
After Jay opened with a strong two-bid, fashionable in those days, I overcalled five diamonds. Lorraine doubled, but Jay was too distributional to pass. Now Lorraine jumped to six spades.
When I led the diamond king, Jay thought they had missed an easy seven. Immediately, he won with dummy’s diamond ace and drew one round of trumps, getting the bad news. He cashed the club queen before turning his attention to hearts. However, Dan ruffed the second round and returned his second diamond. Jay couldn’t avoid losing another trick.
“How unlucky,” he wailed. “Why should East be so short in hearts?”
“But you should have made it,” replied Lorraine.
“Yes,” I chipped in. “You should have ruffed dummy’s second diamond at trick two. Then you cash one trump, unblock the club queen and start the hearts. When Dan ruffs, he has to give dummy the lead. Your low hearts go on the ace and king of clubs.”
“Or,” Lorraine added, “if Dan doesn’t ruff, you can trump the fourth heart, establishing your hand.”
“Exactly,” I added. Lorraine and I were married a year later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.