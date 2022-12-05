At the bridge table your finesses theoretically work half the time, whereas when you plunge into a bridge book or newspaper column, suddenly finesses win with half the frequency of tax cuts. Why is this? Because writers love to use deals in which taking a tempting finesse is fatal to the contract. However, when a vital finesse does work, be in a position to take advantage — as in today’s deal.
South’s sequence showed a balanced hand with a good 22 to 24 points.
West led the club six: two, ace, five. Back came the club four. South, trying to generate a second dummy entry, put up his queen, but West defended well, playing low. He knew South had the club seven because if East had had the seven and four, he would have returned the seven, high-low with a remaining doubleton.
South had seven tricks. Needing two more diamond tricks, South cashed the ace and continued with the queen. However, luck was out to lunch. East won with the king and returned the diamond 10. Now South had no way to generate a ninth trick.
Let’s go back to trick one. When East plays the ace, West is marked with the king. (The Rule of Eleven gives you the same answer, that East’s only high club is the ace.) South should unblock his queen under the ace, ensuring that the club jack will be a dummy entry. If East switches to spades, declarer wins in hand, cashes the diamond ace (West might have the singleton king) and uses dummy’s entries to play twice toward his diamond queen-jack. If instead the defenders continue clubs or switch to hearts, declarer takes two diamond finesses.
