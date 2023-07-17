Most of the time at the bridge table, there are sufficient clues to tell you which opponent has the key missing card on which your fortress is precariously balanced. Occasionally, though, you must just guess. Then adopt your method of choice: eeny-meeny or a coin toss or a ouija board.
What would you do in this deal from an online duplicate? There are lots of matchpoints at stake. If you go down one in four spades, you get a 13.3% score, but making the contract is worth 60%.
West leads the diamond king (from ace-king or king-queen) and shifts to the heart five. East takes this trick and the next heart. When he leads a third heart, you must decide who holds the spade queen. If it is East, ruff with the spade jack. If it is West, ruff with the spade ace and run the jack through him. What is your guess?
North should have bid differently. First, he might have opened one spade, especially if he would be allowed by system constraints to rebid either two no-trump or three clubs after a two-diamond response. Second, though he did have the maximum pass he wished to convey with the three-heart cue-bid, this permitted West immediately to lead through the heart king. If North had simply jumped to four spades, East would have been on lead. When he was, he inevitably led his singleton. Then, with spades 2-2, each declarer cruised home.
At the table, the winning play for South was to ruff with the spade jack. Did you get it right? I didn’t.
