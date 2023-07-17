bridge 7-18
Most of the time at the bridge table, there are sufficient clues to tell you which opponent has the key missing card on which your fortress is precariously balanced. Occasionally, though, you must just guess. Then adopt your method of choice: eeny-meeny or a coin toss or a ouija board.

What would you do in this deal from an online duplicate? There are lots of matchpoints at stake. If you go down one in four spades, you get a 13.3% score, but making the contract is worth 60%.

