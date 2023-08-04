You are playing in three no-trump, and the opening lead is in a suit in which you have only the ace. For how many rounds should you hold up your stopper?
First, you must decide how many tricks you can afford to lose in the suit. If you will surrender the lead at most once before running for home, apply the Rule of Seven. Add up the number of cards you have in your hand and the dummy combined, and subtract that number from seven. Hold up your stopper for that number of rounds. The other important factor is that if you have to lose a trick before sprinting to the finish line, make sure you lose it to the defender on your right, not to lefty, who has all of those winners in the suit that he led.
