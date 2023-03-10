For almost half a century, the Houses of Commons and Lords have fought an annual bridge match in London. The matches are particularly enjoyed by the bridge press. They don’t expect to see brilliant play, but the surroundings make everything delightful.
Delving back into my records, I found this deal from 1993. The prize for the best-played deal went to the Duke of Atholl. He is the last person in Britain permitted, under charter from Queen Victoria, to command a private army. His ancestors include such colorful characters as the chieftain who raised the Stuart banner when Bonnie Prince Charlie stepped ashore at Glenfinnan. His height belied his gentle character.
In England in those days, everyone opened one no-trump with 12-14 points and needed only four cards to open in a major suit. Also, unwisely, a two-over-one response promised only 8 points. Here, I feel strongly that North should have opened one club, and South should have responded one no-trump.
West led a trump. East won with the ace and returned his second heart. Atholl ran that to dummy’s king and played a trump to hand, East discarding a club. Now came a club to dummy’s king, a club to South’s ace and a finesse of dummy’s diamond queen. East won and exited with the club jack.
Declarer ruffed, cashed his three diamond winners and led a spade toward dummy. Although West played low smoothly, Atholl immediately called for the king. East had already produced the heart ace, diamond king and club jack. With the spade ace as well, he might have thought about entering the auction.
