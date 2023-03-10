bridge 3-11
For almost half a century, the Houses of Commons and Lords have fought an annual bridge match in London. The matches are particularly enjoyed by the bridge press. They don’t expect to see brilliant play, but the surroundings make everything delightful.

Delving back into my records, I found this deal from 1993. The prize for the best-played deal went to the Duke of Atholl. He is the last person in Britain permitted, under charter from Queen Victoria, to command a private army. His ancestors include such colorful characters as the chieftain who raised the Stuart banner when Bonnie Prince Charlie stepped ashore at Glenfinnan. His height belied his gentle character.

