Over 40 years ago, before most of you were born, I took a summer vacation in Switzerland (the Senior Life Master said in his Saturday morning class). One day I found this deal in the bridge column of the Geneva Journal. It provides a pair of praiseworthy principles.

In the French bidding of those days, South’s two-spade response showed the spade ace and no other ace. Presumably North continued with three hearts as a sort of trial bid, but a simple three spades seems clearly superior. Now South, lost for a bid, made a quantitative raise, as Roman Key Card Blackwood hadn’t been invented. East happily doubled. North, who guessed what was going on, retreated to six spades, putting West on lead.

