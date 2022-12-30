Over 40 years ago, before most of you were born, I took a summer vacation in Switzerland (the Senior Life Master said in his Saturday morning class). One day I found this deal in the bridge column of the Geneva Journal. It provides a pair of praiseworthy principles.
In the French bidding of those days, South’s two-spade response showed the spade ace and no other ace. Presumably North continued with three hearts as a sort of trial bid, but a simple three spades seems clearly superior. Now South, lost for a bid, made a quantitative raise, as Roman Key Card Blackwood hadn’t been invented. East happily doubled. North, who guessed what was going on, retreated to six spades, putting West on lead.
The strategy succeeded. When West led a diamond, declarer calmly discarded a heart from the dummy. East won with the ace and switched to the heart king, but it was too late. Trumps were drawn, a club was played to declarer’s king, and dummy’s two remaining heart losers were thrown on the diamond royals.
East shouldn’t have been so greedy in doubling six hearts, but West, given his partner’s first double, should have worked out to lead a heart. (A spade or a club is also effective.)
Finally, note that if East ducks the first diamond, South wins with his king, leads a trump to dummy, plays three rounds of clubs, ruffing the last in the dummy, and leads a low heart to endplay East.
Happy New Year, everyone.
