bridge 3-13
The other night I ate some Chinese food. My fortune cookie message was: “Apply yourself to the basics and progress will follow.” I never realized Confucius was a bridge player! It is true, though — if you apply the basics correctly, you will get at least 95% of deals right. The hard part, of course, is applying the right basic at the appropriate moment.

Take today’s deal, for example. You are sitting West. Against four spades, you lead the diamond eight. Partner wins with the queen, cashes the diamond ace and continues with the diamond king, which declarer ruffs with the spade queen. How would you continue the defense?

