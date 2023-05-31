To win, or not to win: That is the question. Whether ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer the slings and arrows of an outrageous ruff, or to win too soon and flounder in a sea of troubles.
Well, Hamlet might have said that had he lived a few hundred years later. However, often a deal comes down to the key decision: to win an early trick with an ace, or to withhold that ace for later in the play. What is your feeling about today’s deal? How should South plan the play in six hearts after West leads the club king?
