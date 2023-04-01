bridge 4-3
If the opponents voluntarily bid to a slam, normally they will either make the contract or finish down one, so doubling for penalties doesn’t make sense. Back in 1929, Theodore Lightner proposed using the double of a freely bid slam to ask for an unusual lead. Generally, the doubler has a void and is hoping to get a ruff.

However, employing the Lightner double is hazardous. Maybe the opponents will run from the slam you might have defeated to another slam — perhaps six no-trump — that is impregnable. Or, if your partner finds the wrong lead, the information you have given the declarer will allow him to get home — as in today’s deal.

