If the opponents voluntarily bid to a slam, normally they will either make the contract or finish down one, so doubling for penalties doesn’t make sense. Back in 1929, Theodore Lightner proposed using the double of a freely bid slam to ask for an unusual lead. Generally, the doubler has a void and is hoping to get a ruff.
However, employing the Lightner double is hazardous. Maybe the opponents will run from the slam you might have defeated to another slam — perhaps six no-trump — that is impregnable. Or, if your partner finds the wrong lead, the information you have given the declarer will allow him to get home — as in today’s deal.
West should have led a club, the first suit bid by the dummy, but he woodenly selected the spade king.
In normal circumstances, South might have hoped to bring in the club suit, but East’s double had made it clear he was void in that suit. Instead, South played to establish dummy’s fifth spade, which needed four entries: three for ruffs and one to reach the new winner.
After winning with dummy’s spade ace, South ruffed a spade in his hand. He returned to dummy with a heart and ruffed another spade. To get back to the dummy for a third time, declarer trumped his own heart ace! The spade four was ruffed with the diamond jack, and trumps were drawn. Finally, South played a club to dummy’s ace and discarded his club 10 on the spade seven.
To make matters worse for West, he had led the only suit that wouldn’t defeat the slam.
