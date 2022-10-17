bridge 10-18
You are defending against three no-trump. Partner leads fourth-highest from his longest and strongest. You win an early trick and, all things being equal, do what? Right — you lead back partner’s suit. However, there is an occasion when you should know that this isn’t the best continuation. (No, I don’t mean when you have a solid suit of your own!)

South is in three no-trump. You are East. Your partner leads the heart four: three, 10, king. Declarer plays the diamond four: seven, 10. How would you plan the defense?

