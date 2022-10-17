You are defending against three no-trump. Partner leads fourth-highest from his longest and strongest. You win an early trick and, all things being equal, do what? Right — you lead back partner’s suit. However, there is an occasion when you should know that this isn’t the best continuation. (No, I don’t mean when you have a solid suit of your own!)
South is in three no-trump. You are East. Your partner leads the heart four: three, 10, king. Declarer plays the diamond four: seven, 10. How would you plan the defense?
Probably your first thought is to win with the diamond ace and return the heart seven. You hope partner can cash four heart tricks, having started with A-J-x-4-2.
However, there is another possibility: that your partner has five weak hearts and four strong clubs. How do you know which it is?
You don’t, but you will if you have patience. Hold back your diamond ace. Then rely on your partner to make a helpful discard on the third round.
If he throws a low club, return a heart. If, though, he pitches one of his hearts, he is warning you that the suit isn’t going to run. Then, you should shift to a club.
Sounds easy enough, but your problems aren’t over. To which club should you switch? As you need to take four club tricks immediately, you must lead the jack — bingo!
When you aren’t sure how to continue the defense, permit partner a chance to give you the guiding signal.
From honor-third, when you need two tricks in the suit, lead low. When you require three or four, lead high.
