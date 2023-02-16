On some days we babble to anyone who will listen how glad we are to be alive. On others, though, we mutter darkly about wishing we had stayed in bed. Why is this? Biorhythms? Genetics? Planetary alignment? Who knows? But on today's deal, the wind was blowing favorably for North-South -- and for South in particular. It occurred during the match between Poland and Iceland at the 1963 European Championships in Baden-Baden, West Germany.
Something went badly astray with the Polish auction. Let's leave speculation and fact in the mists of antiquity.
If West leads the club king, even four spades will be defeated. East, after winning trick two with his ace, plays a third round of clubs, and West must collect two trump tricks.
However, against a slam, West wasn't going to be so brazen as to lead from king-doubleton, especially as it was dummy's first-bid suit. West, thinking that he had two trump tricks coming, sought safety in his heart sequence.
Declarer won with his ace, ruffed a heart in the dummy and cashed the three top diamonds, discarding his two club losers. Next came a club ruff, a heart ruff, a club ruff and a heart ruff, bringing everyone down to four cards. West and South had only trumps remaining.
Declarer led a club from the dummy and ruffed with the spade eight. West overruffed with the nine, but now he had to lead away from his Q-10-7 into South's A-K-J. Six spades bid and made!
Is it fair to say that the South Pole was hot that day?
