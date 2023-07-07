Toni Morrison, who was a novelist, wrote, “The gods do not deduct from man’s allotted span the hours spent in fishing.”
What a pity that isn’t true also for bridge playing. Still, we should spend a lot of time at the bridge table drawing deductions from the bidding and play. Today’s deal involves South’s deducing the best line of play in six hearts after West leads the spade queen.
In the auction, North had only five losers after partner opened one heart, deducting one loser for a 10-card or longer fit. His hand was worth game in hearts, so made a four-diamond splinter bid. Now South, who had only four losers (he also deducted for the 10-card fit), not the seven that partner had assumed, immediately launched 1430 Roman Key Card Blackwood. When he found out that either an ace or the heart king was missing, he signed off in six hearts, hoping they did not have 12 trumps missing the king!
Taking the trump suit in isolation, the percentage play for no losers — by 2% — is to cash the ace. However, that is wrong here. Instead, declarer takes both spade tricks and the diamond ace before ruffing the diamond five in the dummy. Then he calls for the heart queen and runs her majesty (unless East plays the king, of course). Here, the finesse wins, and South is unsuccessfully trying for an overtrick, but suppose West scoops up the trick with the singleton heart king. He is endplayed, forced either to lead into declarer’s club ace-jack or to concede a ruff-and-sluff. Whichever, South loses no club trick.
