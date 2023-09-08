Today’s deal was played in a knockout team match. At both tables, South was in four spades, and West led a low trump. How should the declarers have proceeded?
Each North rebid three spades because he had only six losers. One South momentarily wondered about a slam, but with his aceless wonder, he wisely settled for game.
The first declarer was wearing his rose-tinted glasses. Assuming finesses always won, he took the first trick on the board, played a club to his king, returned to the club ace and ruffed a club. (East, the deceptive defender, discarded a discouraging heart deuce.) Then South played a heart to dummy’s queen, but East produced the king and returned his second trump, West winning and playing a third round. Now declarer had to lose one trick in each suit. North, who was known for his monopoly on witty repartee, suggested that his partner go immediately to the ophthalmologist, not stopping at Go and not collecting $200.
The second declarer expected finesses to lose but did know that the trump lead virtually assured a 3-2 split. No one leads a trump from one or four.
South played three rounds of clubs but then led a heart to the ace, not the queen. He ruffed another club (East pitching a diamond) and continued with the spade king. West won with his ace and played a heart to East’s king. After a diamond to the king and ace, South ruffed the diamond return in the dummy, drew West’s third trump and claimed the heart queen and club eight.
