P.G. Wodehouse wrote several funny lines in describing people who were overweight. (Not that he was exactly slim himself.) For example, "The Right Hon. was a tubby little chap who looked as if he had been poured into his clothes and had forgotten to say 'When!'"
In bridge, sometimes you have honor cards everywhere, leaving your contract in no apparent jeopardy. In contrast, if you don't have the entries to reach some winners, careful planning might be needed.
In today's deal, how would you try to sew up four hearts after West leads off with three top diamonds?
South didn't like to open two no-trump with five hearts, but to start with one heart was less appealing. Apart from the prospect of a missed game if one heart were passed out, South might have had trouble describing his true strength later in the auction. Luckily, North used Stayman and located the heart fit.
You appear to have 10 tricks: four spades, five hearts and one club. However, the spade suit is blocked. If you ruff the third trick in the dummy and the trumps break 3-1, not 2-2, how will you get back into the dummy? You will have to hope that West holds the club king.
There is a much better line available. At trick three, discard one of dummy's low clubs.
If West plays a fourth diamond, discard another club from the dummy and ruff in your hand. If West switches, win in hand, draw trumps, unblock spades and lead the heart five to dummy's seven. Then you can cash the spade queen and jack in peace.
