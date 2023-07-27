bridge 7-28
At the bridge table, the more counting you do, the better. Count points, winners, losers, suit lengths, anything you can think of and retain! However, to be a top player, you also need card sense. This means that because an opponent or partner played one card rather than another, you can deduce his holding in the suit.

South’s jump to three spades over his partner’s transfer bid showed a maximum one-no-trump opening with four trumps and a doubleton somewhere — a so-called superaccept. North was happy to push on to game.

