At the bridge table, the more counting you do, the better. Count points, winners, losers, suit lengths, anything you can think of and retain! However, to be a top player, you also need card sense. This means that because an opponent or partner played one card rather than another, you can deduce his holding in the suit.
South’s jump to three spades over his partner’s transfer bid showed a maximum one-no-trump opening with four trumps and a doubleton somewhere — a so-called superaccept. North was happy to push on to game.
West led the heart 10, dummy played the three, East encouraged with the eight, and South ducked, letting West win the trick. Declarer won the heart continuation, drew trumps in two rounds, cashed his top clubs, ruffed a club in the dummy and ruffed dummy’s last heart in his hand. Now South led his fourth club and, when West produced the 10, discarded a diamond from the dummy. West, with nothing but diamonds left, could do no better than lead the ace and another, giving declarer both a trick with his king and his contract.
That was well played by South, but East could have shone instead of South. When declarer didn’t cover the heart 10 with dummy’s jack at trick one, West was marked with the heart nine. East should have overtaken with the heart queen. If South ducked, East could have shifted to the diamond 10 (or queen), defeating the contract immediately. If South won trick one, he couldn’t eliminate hearts without letting East in for the lethal diamond switch.
