I wish all of my readers have a merry time over the holiday period.
To while away a few quiet moments, here is my annual competition.
Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low -3F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low -3F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 4:10 pm
I wish all of my readers have a merry time over the holiday period.
To while away a few quiet moments, here is my annual competition.
1. South is in four spades. West leads the diamond jack: queen, ace, two. East shifts to the spade three: jack, six. How should South continue?
2. Propose an auction with West the dealer. These answers will be given on Friday, Jan. 27. The others will be on Jan. 28.
3. What more successful opening leads did West have?
4a. Look only at the West hand, ignoring the other three given hands. Partner opens one heart. What would be your bidding plan? 4b. Partner opens one no-trump (15-17). What would be your bidding plan?
5a. Look only at the North hand. West opens one no-trump (15-17). What would you do? 5b. East raises to three no-trump. What would you lead?
6a. Look only at the East hand. Partner opens one heart. What would you respond? 6b. North opens one spade. What would you do?
7a. Look only at the South hand. What would you open as dealer? Would the vulnerability make a difference? 7b. East opens one no-trump (15-17). What would you do?
Mail your entry to Phillip Alder, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64106. Or email it to phillip@bridgeforeveryone.com. The deadline is Jan. 15, 2023
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.