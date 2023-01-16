Jonathan Swift pointed out that “vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others.”
A crucial facet in bridge is vision. To anticipate possible snags, try to picture the key missing cards as you would like them to be distributed.
To test your ocular powers, cover the East-West hands. South reaches six hearts, and West leads the diamond queen. How should South play?
The auction was reasonable. North gave an immediate positive response to show 8 points or more. His partnership was less interested in suit quality, more on showing points. Then, after two more rounds, South bid what he hoped he could make.
Most players, visualizing only one spade loser, would win the first trick and immediately start drawing trumps. However, when they break 4-1, the brakes come on. Suddenly there is no way to recover. Two major-suit tricks have to be lost.
If there is a trump loser, the contract has but two chances: an unlikely singleton spade king, or that the player with the four trumps has the spade king and at most three diamonds.
The key play is to ruff a diamond at trick two. Then declarer draws three rounds of trumps, crosses to dummy with a club, ruffs the last diamond and cashes the rest of the clubs before giving West the lead with a trump. If South’s luck is in, West will have to lead a spade away from the king.
Keep an eye on how the cards may lie.
