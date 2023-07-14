The dogmatic believe everything can be seen as black or white — there is no gray. It’s the same in bridge deals. Usually there’s a right line of declarer play or defense, but occasionally it isn’t so straightforward. The mathematicians get out their calculators and estimate that one line, let’s call it Line A, is, say, 72.4% and the alternative, the imaginatively named Line B, is 75.3%. They pour scorn on the poor player who adopts Line A — unless Line A works when Line B would not. Then they grumble about anomalies.
In today’s deal, against four hearts, West leads the spade three, low from three in an unsupported suit even without an honor in that suit. It is clearly white or black for South to win the first trick with the spade ace, cash the spade king, ruff the spade four on the board and play a club to his king.
