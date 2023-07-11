There is a Chinese proverb that says: “Teachers open the door. You enter by yourself.”
In today’s deal, I will show why you need to check carefully on your dummy entries. Then I will let you see if you can find sufficient entries by yourself.
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 8:33 pm
You are in four spades. West leads the heart queen. What are your first thoughts?
For regular partnerships, after one of a major — double, it is a good idea to use transfer bids. (Redouble shows a one-no-trump response, one no-trump indicates clubs, et cetera.) Then, here, two hearts is a good single-spade raise, and two spades is a bad raise.
You have four losers: one heart, two diamonds and one club. You have only nine winners: seven spades and two hearts. You must establish and cash dummy’s fifth club. Unless given some help by the defenders, that will require four dummy entries: three to ruff the club queen good and one more to return to the dummy to cash that winner. Where are your four entries?
They must be the heart king and three spades. Put your three spade spot cards in your pocket!
Win the first trick with your heart ace and immediately attack clubs.
The correct defense is for West to play low and let his partner win with the king. (Otherwise, you can take a ruffing finesse to gain the extra trick.)
Take the heart return on the board and ruff a club high. Overtake your spade four with dummy’s eight, ruff another club high, reenter the dummy by leading the spade nine to the 10 and ruff a third club high. Finally, retrieve the spade two, lead it to dummy’s three and cash the club queen.
