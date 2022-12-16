It is an old question: How much luck is involved in tournament bridge? In rubber bridge or Chicago, if you get no cards, you won’t win. In a tournament, with everyone playing the same deals, the element of luck is greatly reduced. However, it isn’t eliminated completely.
Consider today’s deal, which was played in Newport, some 20 miles east of Cardiff, the capital of Wales. There were seven tables in play. Every South played in three no-trump. Every West attacked clubs, some leading the ace, others the two. After winning a club trick, the declarers decided to go after three diamond tricks. Six of them did the “normal” thing, playing a spade to dummy’s queen and taking a finesse. It lost, and West cashed his club tricks and exited with a spade. Now a second diamond finesse lost: an unlucky down one.
