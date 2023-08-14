Here is the second deal from a session partnering my wife last month at a Bridge Base Online casual table. It featured a textbook example for maintaining trump control.
How should South play in four hearts after West leads the club king?
Here is the second deal from a session partnering my wife last month at a Bridge Base Online casual table. It featured a textbook example for maintaining trump control.
How should South play in four hearts after West leads the club king?
Yes, I was the only North to rebid two hearts rather than one spade. However, I still like my call despite the poor trumps. It backfires when partner is 4-4 or 4-5 in the majors and not strong enough to bid again. Otherwise, she will rebid two spades, and I will raise. I win when she has five hearts and a weak hand. This way, we find our eight-card fit. Also, if she were to rebid two clubs over one spade, I would have to pass. Two hearts would promise some 16 high-card points. Note also that my wife’s jump to four hearts promised at least five trumps. With only four, she would have rebid three no-trump or fudged somehow! Finally, yes, she might have rebid three diamonds or four clubs (a splinter bid). I would have signed off with such useless trumps.
The danger to four hearts is a bad trump break, which is almost a certainty at BBO! The correct technique is to win the first trick and to duck a round of trumps. You ruff West’s club continuation and now cash the heart ace to see the expected 4-1 division. However, you play on diamonds to set up your side suit and cruise home, losing only three trump tricks.
Starting with the heart ace and another heart is fatal here.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.