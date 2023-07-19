It is a well-known saying in bridge that if you bid the spots off the cards, you had better know how to play the spots off as well.
On today’s deal, North’s four clubs was a splinter bid. It showed slam interest, spade support and a singleton (or void) in clubs. It was a debatable choice, a splinter with a singleton ace rarely being right. With nothing wasted in clubs, South wasn’t willing to stop short of six.
Actually, it isn’t the world’s worst slam because of the secondary diamond fit. However, South’s declarer-play wasn’t up to the task.
After winning the first trick with dummy’s club ace, declarer led a trump from the dummy. When East’s king appeared, South smiled. He won with the ace and cashed the queen, but East discarded a club. Still alive, South ruffed a club in the dummy, played a diamond to his queen and ruffed his last club. Now if only he could have found West with four diamonds, South could have discarded the heart jack and queen before West ruffed in. However, when East followed to the second diamond, South took his best chance, attempting the heart finesse. It lost, though, and West scored two major-suit tricks.
There is a way to get home — if you think of it. When East plays the spade king, South lets him take the trick! Suppose East switches to a heart. South wins with the ace, ruffs his two low clubs in the dummy, draws trumps and runs the diamonds. His 12 tricks are three spades, one heart, five diamonds, one club and those two club ruffs.
