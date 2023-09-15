Thomas Sowell, who is an economist and senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, said, “The old adage about giving a man a fish versus teaching him how to fish has been updated by a reader: Give a man a fish, and he will ask for tartar sauce and french fries!”
Or sometimes tomato ketchup.
Some contracts look as if they need tartar sauce, but it might be ketchup. The gourmet player is the one who recognizes which condiment goes with which deal. In today’s, for example, how should chef South plan the play in four spades after West leads the heart king?
North’s three-club rebid was a double negative (the preferred flavor these days over the out-of-date two no-trump). South rebid three no-trump because he saw nine tricks. Maybe North should have passed, but because he had a ruffing value in diamonds, he went with the known major-suit fit.
South won with his heart ace, cashed the spade ace and played a low spade to dummy’s nine. Now he led a diamond to his jack. However, West won with the queen and returned his last trump. In dummy with the jack, South played a diamond to his king, but West won with the ace and cashed a diamond and a heart to defeat the contract.
“Did you see how unlucky I was, partner? West had three trumps and both top diamond honors.”
North canceled his partner’s dinner invitation. He also refrained from pointing out that if South leads a diamond from his hand at trick two, he guarantees a diamond ruff in the dummy — the shorter-trump hand — for his 10th trick.
