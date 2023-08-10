Regular duplicate players have difficulty ignoring overtricks when playing bridge for money. They tend to forget that the value of a game is much greater than an overtrick or two.
With that hint, how should South play in three no-trump after West leads his fourth-highest club five: four, 10, jack?
This deal has a lot of potential finesses. Which should declarer attempt first?
Before even thinking about that, South should count up his top tricks, his immediate winners. Here, he has eight: four spades, one diamond and three clubs, thanks to West’s lead. (Yes, given that South denied a major in reply to his partner’s Stayman inquiry, maybe West should have led the spade seven, second-highest from a weak suit when the top two cards are not touching. Here, that works fine if declarer takes a diamond finesse and East shifts to a heart, preferably the seven.)
If South immediately takes a diamond finesse, it loses, and back comes a club (not a heart — defense can be so difficult). Now, say declarer cashes the diamond ace. When West discards, South tries a heart, but with both honors offside, West establishes and cashes two club winners: down one.
However, only one more trick is needed, and it is guaranteed if hearts are attacked. South should immediately play a low heart from hand (or cross to the spade king and lead a heart up).
Even if West wins with the queen and plays another club, South leads a second heart, establishing his ninth trick while he still has all of the suits under control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.