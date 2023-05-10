No doubt you have house and car insurance. Maybe you have other policies like life and medical. However, perhaps the strangest insurance is sold in Japan. Golfers pay about $50 a year to insure against hitting a hole in one, because if they do ace a hole, it costs a fortune. Not only must they stand a round of drinks at the 19th hole, but also they have to buy expensive presents for their friends.
In bridge, you should occasionally take out insurance. When you can see the winning defense, don’t sit back and hope partner finds the key play. Take charge; grab the bull by the horns; run the show.
West opened with a weak two-bid, showing a good six-card suit and some 6-10 high-card points. East made a preemptive raise to game, but it didn’t shut out South.
West led the heart king. Seeing two losing hearts in the dummy, East thoughtlessly encouraged with the seven. South happily ruffed West’s heart continuation, drew trumps and ran the diamond jack. In desperation, East ducked. Suitably duped, declarer finessed his diamond eight, but after East produced the king, South claimed the rest of the tricks.
Knowing West has six hearts, East should realize that there is only one heart trick for the defense. Also, that diamond suit in the dummy is threatening. Rather than discouraging in hearts and hoping partner will switch to a club at trick two, East should overtake with the heart ace and shift to the club queen himself, for one down instead of one over.
Always keep track of your target: the number of tricks needed to defeat the contract.
