No doubt you have house and car insurance. Maybe you have other policies like life and medical. However, perhaps the strangest insurance is sold in Japan. Golfers pay about $50 a year to insure against hitting a hole in one, because if they do ace a hole, it costs a fortune. Not only must they stand a round of drinks at the 19th hole, but also they have to buy expensive presents for their friends.

In bridge, you should occasionally take out insurance. When you can see the winning defense, don’t sit back and hope partner finds the key play. Take charge; grab the bull by the horns; run the show.

