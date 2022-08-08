bridge 8-19
Buy Now

The biggest puzzle in life is life itself. Why are we here? Why are you you rather than someone else? There are various answers to these questions, including religion and science — and even 42 (according to Douglas Adams).

Do bridge contracts mirror life? Sometimes you might feel as if they do. You are playing in a contract that needs a finesse to succeed, but deep down you just know that it’s going to fail. Then, when it does, you nod your head knowingly. However, do you ask yourself if there is another trick sequence that would permit you to avoid relying on that finesse?

0
0
0
0
0