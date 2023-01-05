The biggest puzzle in life is life itself. Why are we here? Why am I me rather than someone else? I have seen various answers to these questions, including religion, science — even 42.
Do bridge contracts mirror life? Sometimes you feel as if they do. You are playing in a contract that needs a finesse to succeed, but deep down you just know that it’s going to fail. Then, when it does lose, you nod your head knowingly. However, do you ask yourself if there was another line of play that would not have relied on the finesse?
On today’s deal, North’s response of two no-trump was the Jacoby Forcing Raise. South’s jump to game showed a minimum with no side-suit singleton or void.
West led the diamond two. East took the trick with his ace and returned the suit. West won with his king and shifted to the heart two.
Declarer finessed the heart queen. It lost to the king, and back came a heart. South ran all of his trumps, each defender keeping three clubs. Then South guessed to finesse West for the club queen, but East produced that honor too: down one.
“I knew West had started with 1=4=4=4 distribution, so it was 4-to-3 that he held the club queen,” explained South.
“True,” replied North, “but you didn’t need to guess. Just win trick three with the heart ace, draw the trump and exit with a heart. The defender who wins that trick must either lead a club or concede a ruff-and-sluff. You don’t lose a club trick.”
As Kin Hubbard said, “Lots of folks confuse bad management with destiny.”
