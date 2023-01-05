bridge 1-6
The biggest puzzle in life is life itself. Why are we here? Why am I me rather than someone else? I have seen various answers to these questions, including religion, science — even 42.

Do bridge contracts mirror life? Sometimes you feel as if they do. You are playing in a contract that needs a finesse to succeed, but deep down you just know that it’s going to fail. Then, when it does lose, you nod your head knowingly. However, do you ask yourself if there was another line of play that would not have relied on the finesse?

