How do you view chance? We hear stories about people being incredibly lucky; for example, someone who wins a multimillion-dollar lottery. No one talks about the person who loses 20 straight bets at the racetrack.
In bridge, you will sometimes feel that your contract has no chance of making. Still, you shouldn’t just toss in your cards. Hunt assiduously for a lie that lets you sneak home, turning apparent bad luck into veritable good fortune.
In today’s deal, South is in four spades. West leads the heart queen: three, seven, two. He continues with the heart four: eight, king, nine. East now plays the heart five. How should South get lucky?
Things look grim. All the evidence — East’s overcall and West’s lead with the heart jack in the dummy — points to West’s having started with a doubleton heart. If West also has the spade queen, he will overruff declarer at this trick. Later, someone, presumably East, will take the spade ace to defeat declarer. South must start by assuming that East has the spade queen, but how does that help? The defenders are still likely to collect two spade tricks.
There is one faint chance. Declarer should ruff the third heart with the spade jack. Let’s assume West defends well by discarding. Now South leads a low spade and calls for dummy’s king.
If it is declarer’s lucky day, East will drop the queen. If so, South returns to his hand in a minor and plays a spade toward dummy’s 10.
Don’t overlook any chance, however remote, to make your contract.
