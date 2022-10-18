bridge 10-19
How do you view chance? We hear stories about people being incredibly lucky; for example, someone who wins a multimillion-dollar lottery. No one talks about the person who loses 20 straight bets at the racetrack.

In bridge, you will sometimes feel that your contract has no chance of making. Still, you shouldn’t just toss in your cards. Hunt assiduously for a lie that lets you sneak home, turning apparent bad luck into veritable good fortune.

