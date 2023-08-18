Perhaps you feel I have become a tad paranoid about the Bridge Base Online dealing program. You’d be right! This deal was the tipping point.
Look only at the West hand and the auction. What would you lead against six spades?
This slam was bid three times out of 16. At the first two tables, the auctions began two clubs — pass! — three diamonds. Then both humans sitting West led a diamond even though partner had not made a Lightner Double, which surely he would have done with a diamond void.
In our auction, four no-trump was 30-14 Roman Key Card Blackwood.
Yes, the robot sitting West led the club four (not even a suit-preference nine or jack) and East won with the ace.
My wife said, “I can claim now.”
“If you win the next trick,” I replied as East inexorably shifted to a heart for West to ruff!
“Unfair!” we cried as we got 1 matchpoint out of 15 (thanks to a pair who let two diamonds doubled through). However, I had only myself to blame. I should have bid six no-trump, which I had considered over three diamonds but not over five clubs.
In conclusion, though, I will admit that the next day my wife and I bid another six-spade contract that understandably no one else reached. It was a 5-3 fit, and we were missing a side-suit ace and the spade king. Since the defenders could not take a ruff, the slam was almost purely on the trump finesse. Amazing — it worked! When I took it, I was expecting a 5-0 split or to lose to the singleton king offside ... but no, they were 3-2.
