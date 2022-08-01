bridge 8-2
Leonard Louis Levinson wrote: “He’s a fine friend. He stabs you in the front.” Some bridge opponents are like that. They give you just the help you need to bring home a contract that otherwise would have died. In today’s deal, this assistance comes in the form of an ill-advised penalty double.

Against four spades doubled, West starts with two top clubs, East playing high-low to encourage. After South ruffs the second round, how should he continue?

