One aspect of our game to which I do not devote nearly enough ink is vulnerability, especially as it applies to scoring in a matchpointed duplicate.
For example, suppose every other table is making two spades for plus 110, but you compete to three hearts and are down one doubled. Nonvulnerable you lose 100 — a top. However, vulnerable you lose 200 and get a zero.
This was the fifth deal I played with my wife in a 16-table game at Bridge Base Online last month.
Look only at the North hand. It goes one heart — pass — three hearts (game-invitational limit raise) to you. What would you do? Would the prevailing vulnerability affect your answer?
At the time, we were nonvulnerable against vulnerable opponents. My wife was the only player to make a takeout double. Every other North passed.
When East raised to game, I sacrificed in four spades, also noting the vulnerability. After two passes, East doubled. Note that if they bid five hearts, a spade lead should give us one trick in each side suit.
The defenders started well, West leading the diamond jack and East ducking his ace. I played a trump, West winning immediately to lead his second diamond. However, East did not give his partner a ruff. Instead, he shifted to a low club. West took two tricks in the suit and switched to a heart, but again East did not deliver the diamond ruff. So I escaped for down two, minus 300. However, note that down three, minus 500, would still have been a second top because 14 Easts made 620 or 650. If we had been vulnerable, though, down three minus 800, would have been a bottom.
