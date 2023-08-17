bridge 8-18
Buy Now

One aspect of our game to which I do not devote nearly enough ink is vulnerability, especially as it applies to scoring in a matchpointed duplicate.

For example, suppose every other table is making two spades for plus 110, but you compete to three hearts and are down one doubled. Nonvulnerable you lose 100 — a top. However, vulnerable you lose 200 and get a zero.

0
0
0
0
0