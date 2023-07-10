Max L. Forman wrote, “Always hold your head up, but be careful to keep your nose at a friendly level.”
The level of a contract affects players. Deceptive defensive plays tend to be easier to find at a low level. One gets nervous against a slam.
Updated: July 11, 2023 @ 7:26 am
North started with a transfer bid and then jumped to four diamonds, a splinter bid showing six or more spades, slam interest and a singleton (or void) in diamonds. South used Roman Key Card Blackwood before bidding six spades, hoping for the best.
South saw potential losers in both majors. There was only one way to play hearts — take the finesse. In spades, though, it depended on declarer’s requirements. If he could not afford a loser, he would play low to the queen, hoping West had king-doubleton. If South could afford one loser but not two, he would start with dummy’s ace. If no honor dropped, he would return to his hand and lead toward dummy’s queen.
South won with his diamond ace, ruffed a diamond on the board and played a heart to the queen. It lost, and back came a heart. Now declarer played a spade to the queen and cashed the spade ace, happy to see the split. Plus 1430 was a tied top.
However, let’s go back to trick two. If declarer takes a finesse he will repeat, the defender should duck the first round. (Yes, that is easier said than done, especially against a slam.) Here, if West had smoothly played a low heart at trick three, declarer probably would have continued with a spade to the ace and gone down one.
