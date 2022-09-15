Harry S. Truman wrote, “It’s a recession when your neighbor loses his job; it’s a depression when you lose yours.”
Both pairs were depressed at the end of this deal, which you will recognize from yesterday’s column.
Harry S. Truman wrote, “It’s a recession when your neighbor loses his job; it’s a depression when you lose yours.”
Both pairs were depressed at the end of this deal, which you will recognize from yesterday’s column.
South was in four spades. (East’s third-hand opening looks dangerous if West responds two clubs, but East-West were using the Drury convention, so this bid would have indicated heart support.) North’s cue-bid showed three or more spades and a maximum pass.
West led his singleton heart, of course. East took two tricks in the suit and then gave his partner a ruff. West shifted to a low diamond. Declarer won with dummy’s ace, cashed the spade king and confidently played a club to his queen. However, West produced the king: down one.
Instead, South should have played a trump to his hand and continued with the heart queen. Here, West could not have ruffed, so a club would have disappeared from the dummy. Then declarer would have crossruffed home.
Did you notice that East had missed a tough winning defense? Since West had surely led a singleton (he would have raised hearts with three), East could have returned a low heart at trick two. West would have ruffed and shifted to a diamond (or led his second trump).
When East got in with the heart ace, he could have led another spade, reducing declarer’s club ruffs to one.
Anyone who found that defense would deserve to win the annual award from the International Bridge Press Association.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.