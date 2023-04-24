When I was young, we had a budgerigar called Peter. One morning we came downstairs to find an egg lying in the bottom of the cage. After that, our budgie was Petra.
There are bridge deals like this, in which you need to make a marked change from the normal play recommended in the textbook. Some are difficult to get right; some, like today’s, are virtually impossible. This deal occurred during the match between Great Britain and Norway in the 1948 European Championship.
To test yourself, look at the North and East hands. Defending against four spades, your partner (West) starts with his two top clubs. You echo (play high-low) to show a doubleton. West leads a third club. What do you play after ruffing?
At both tables, at trick four, East switched to a low heart. However, declarer won with his ace, played a diamond to dummy’s king and successfully finessed in spades through East. Returning to dummy with another diamond, declarer took a second spade finesse to pick up the trumps without further loss and claimed his contract.
There was nothing anyone could do — or was there? Suppose, at trick three, East doesn’t ruff. Instead, he discards a diamond. What does the declarer do now? If he plays trumps from hand, East wins two spade tricks to go with the pair of club tricks already in the bag. So South needs two dummy entries for finesses, but now he has only one. Whichever way South turns, the terminus is defeat.
You can’t play by rote for one moment in this game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.