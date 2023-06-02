The Guardian newspaper in England has a fun column called “Notes & Queries.” It started with amusing signs being sent in by readers. For example, in a Peruvian cafe, bread with margarine 50 pesos, bread with butter 75 pesos, bread without butter 30 pesos, bread without margarine 20 pesos.
In bridge, there are a few suit combinations that are often mispriced — I mean misplayed. Today’s deal features one of them. Against your contract of three no-trump, West leads the diamond six. After East plays the jack and you win with the queen, how will you continue?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.