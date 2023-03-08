Which creature has the best eyesight? A difficult — if not impossible — question to answer. However, one candidate is Pel’s fishing owl. Despite hunting only at night, it can still see fish swimming in rivers and lakes. It dives down and catches the fish in its talons. The male, who does the fishing, eats part of the catch. Then he takes the rest and feeds pieces to his mate.
At the bridge table, experts use their eyesight more efficiently than less-capable players. In particular, they don’t miss a card, saying every one played to themselves.
On today’s deal, from a team match held in Schipol Airport, Amsterdam, one declarer spotted the winning line.
Both tables reached four spades by South. At the first table, West led the heart king, making life easy for declarer. He won with the ace, drew trumps and played a heart toward dummy’s jack. He lost one heart and two diamonds.
At the second table, West found the more testing lead of his singleton club jack. The declarer, Bauke Muller, won with dummy’s ace, drew trumps and cashed the heart ace, hoping to drop a singleton honor in the East hand. However, when that didn’t work, Muller exited with the diamond jack. East won with the king and was endplayed. He cashed the diamond ace and tried to exit with the club king, but Muller didn’t ruff. Instead, he discarded one of his heart losers. The second heart loser disappeared on East’s next minor-suit lead.
Muller was on the Dutch team that won the 1993 Bermuda Bowl.
