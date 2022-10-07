bridge 10-10
If you are defending and know that a bad split is waiting just around the corner, try to make the declarer commit himself in another suit before he learns about the adverse distribution. Today's deal exhibits the idea.

The bidding wouldn't meet with universal approval. Some Norths would rebid two clubs, not one no-trump. South's three-club rebid promised a game-invitational 5-5. With a stronger hand, South would have rebid two clubs, New Minor Forcing, and continued with three clubs. North liked his hand enough to take a shot at game.

