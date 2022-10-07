If you are defending and know that a bad split is waiting just around the corner, try to make the declarer commit himself in another suit before he learns about the adverse distribution. Today's deal exhibits the idea.
The bidding wouldn't meet with universal approval. Some Norths would rebid two clubs, not one no-trump. South's three-club rebid promised a game-invitational 5-5. With a stronger hand, South would have rebid two clubs, New Minor Forcing, and continued with three clubs. North liked his hand enough to take a shot at game.
West led the spade two: queen, king, nine. Back came a deceptive heart two: ace, five, four.
Declarer knew that the percentage play for one club loser was to take two finesses. However, as he probably needed two heart ruffs in the dummy, South played the club ace and another club.
West shifted to the diamond eight. Declarer rose with dummy's ace, ruffed a diamond in hand, cashed the heart king and ruffed a heart in the dummy. East's spade discard was a shock. However, South had another string to his bow. He ruffed a diamond and led a spade to dummy's 10. When it won, he claimed 11 tricks: two spades, two hearts, one diamond and six clubs (four in hand and two heart ruffs in the dummy).
When in with the club king, West should have led another spade. South, thinking that the hearts were probably breaking 4-3, might not have taken the second finesse, despite the initial low lead promising an honor in the suit. Then, if declarer had put up the spade ace, he would have gone down in his contract.
