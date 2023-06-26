Defensive play is difficult because both partners must work with incomplete information. However, by signaling carefully and counting, it is usually possible to find the right plays to bring down a defeatable contract.
In today’s deal, South should have passed out three diamonds, but that contract would have gone down if West received a club ruff.
Against three hearts, West led the club queen: three, two, ace. Declarer continued with the heart ace: four, 10, three. Next South led the heart queen: five, spade six, heart jack. Then came the heart nine: king, spade seven, club four.
West switched to a diamond. East won with the ace and gave his partner a club ruff. However, now West had to open up spades, so South scored his king for nine tricks: one spade, five hearts and three clubs. Any thoughts?
When partner leads a singleton at trick one and your play in the suit is irrelevant, you should make a suit-preference signal. That’s why East played the club two. His lowest card showed a top diamond. However, West wasn’t confident about the signal. Hence his questionable holdup of the heart king until he could see a discard from his partner. East’s club four was a second suit-preference signal.
East didn’t count the defensive tricks. After the heart king, the diamond ace and a club ruff, two spade tricks were needed. He had to assume West held the spade ace. So, East should have switched to the spade queen before giving the club ruff. That defeats the contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.