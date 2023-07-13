One quote sometimes attributed to Albert Einstein goes, “One should guard against preaching to young people success in the customary form as the main aim in life. The most important motive for work in school and in life is pleasure in work, pleasure in its result, and the knowledge of the value of the result to the community.”
Or, in bridge, the value of the result to your partnership.
In this deal, South must guard against losing one of his winners. How should he play in four hearts after West leads the club two to East’s ace and East returns the club queen?
When South described a balanced 22-24 points, North pushed optimistically into four hearts via a Texas transfer bid.
South can see 10 tricks: two spades, five hearts, two diamonds and one club. So, at trick two, he covers East’s club queen with his king. When West ruffs, though, that is a bad blow. Now South has to take the diamond finesse to try for a 10th trick, but that fails also, and he goes down one.
In an unbid suit, the lead of a two is either fourth-highest from a suit headed by at least one honor or a singleton. Maybe West started with 10-fourth, but a singleton is more likely.
To guard his club king, declarer should play a low club from his hand at trick two. East will continue with a third club, but South plays low again, ruffs or overruffs on the board and plays on trumps. Since West has the heart ace, declarer takes the 10 tricks he saw at the start.
Finally, note that this duck is also successful when West has three or four clubs.
