bridge 7-14
Buy Now

One quote sometimes attributed to Albert Einstein goes, “One should guard against preaching to young people success in the customary form as the main aim in life. The most important motive for work in school and in life is pleasure in work, pleasure in its result, and the knowledge of the value of the result to the community.”

Or, in bridge, the value of the result to your partnership.

0
0
0
0
0