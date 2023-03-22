G.K. Chesterton wrote, "What a glorious garden of wonders the lights of Broadway would be to anyone lucky enough to be unable to read." In bridge, though, we must watch all the lights -- the cards -- and read the information they are broadcasting.
North's response of two no-trump was the Jacoby Forcing Raise. South. holding such a powerful hand, launched into Blackwood and bid the small slam when he learned that an ace was missing.
West led the heart jack. If the dummy had included a third heart, the contract would have been laydown. With the actual layout, it seemed that South needed to find East with the club ace. As you can see, that wasn't the position, but South gave it the old college try.
After winning trick one with dummy's heart queen, declarer drew two rounds of trumps, cashed the diamond ace, led a diamond to dummy's king, ruffed the diamond seven in hand and played the heart king over to dummy's ace. His preparations completed, South led a club to his king.
West paused to take stock. South was known to have started with six spades, two hearts and two diamonds. Therefore, he held three clubs. West saw that if South had the club queen and he, West, won this trick, the contract would make. A club lead away from the jack would be won by dummy's 10, and a heart return would concede a ruff-and-sluff. So West played his club eight. Now South couldn't avoid losing two club tricks and finished down one.
Was that well defended? Here, yes -- but wait until you see tomorrow's deal.
