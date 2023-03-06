During the card play, both sides should keep their eyes firmly on the number of tricks needed for success. Suppose the contract is three no-trump. The declarer should numerate to nine tricks, while the defenders should be foraging for five.
The auction was straightforward, and West had an automatic diamond lead. Declarer correctly ducked East’s king at trick one and won the second diamond trick with the ace. When South ran the heart queen, East took the trick and returned his last diamond. Declarer won with the queen and turned his attention to the clubs. He cashed the ace and finessed the jack, losing to East’s queen. Back came the spade nine.
Is it correct to play the king or the jack?
Clearly the diamonds were initially 5-3; otherwise, East would have led his last diamond and the defenders taken their five tricks: two diamonds and one from each of the other three suits.
Given that South knew West was holding two diamond winners, he put up the spade king. If West had the ace, declarer was down for sure. He made the play that maximized his chance of keeping West off the lead.
When the spade king won the trick, declarer cashed his club and heart winners, ending with an overtrick.
True, if West had the spade ace, and East the queen, going up with the spade king (instead of finessing the jack) would have resulted in down three instead of down two, but that extra 50 points would have been nothing when compared to the lost game bonus if East held the spade ace.
