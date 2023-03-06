bridge 3-7
During the card play, both sides should keep their eyes firmly on the number of tricks needed for success. Suppose the contract is three no-trump. The declarer should numerate to nine tricks, while the defenders should be foraging for five.

The auction was straightforward, and West had an automatic diamond lead. Declarer correctly ducked East’s king at trick one and won the second diamond trick with the ace. When South ran the heart queen, East took the trick and returned his last diamond. Declarer won with the queen and turned his attention to the clubs. He cashed the ace and finessed the jack, losing to East’s queen. Back came the spade nine.

