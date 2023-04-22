bridge 4-24
Just when you thought it was safe to swim back to the bridge table, you find that the sharks (bad suit breaks) are still there, having driven the dolphins (friendly distribution) away. However, maybe it will be possible to swim safely to the shore if you know what to do.

To decide if you are a budding Jacques Cousteau, decide upon your line of play in six clubs after West leads the diamond king.

