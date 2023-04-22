Just when you thought it was safe to swim back to the bridge table, you find that the sharks (bad suit breaks) are still there, having driven the dolphins (friendly distribution) away. However, maybe it will be possible to swim safely to the shore if you know what to do.
To decide if you are a budding Jacques Cousteau, decide upon your line of play in six clubs after West leads the diamond king.
North-South were not using New Minor Forcing, so South rebid three clubs. North showed his heart values, simultaneously suggesting weak diamonds. This made South wonder about a grand slam, but he feared choppy water with one or both black suits splitting unfavorably.
When the dummy came down, South thought he had missed seven. He ruffed the diamond lead and drew two rounds of trumps ending in the dummy. When West discarded, declarer, feeling happier because seven was indeed out of the question, continued with the spade ace and another spade. East defended well by discarding. South ruffed a low spade in the dummy, but East continued the good work by discarding again. Declarer was down to two trumps, the same number as East, and he was stuck in the dummy. He had lost trump control and finished down two.
Declarer was too extravagant with his trumps. He should have drawn only one round with dummy’s queen before turning to the spades. Then, if East defended as before, declining to overruff, declarer would still have a trump to lead from the dummy. His spades would be high, and he would play on that suit, happy for East to take his trump trick whenever he liked.
