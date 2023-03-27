bridge 3-28
Do you find most of the deals used in this column a tad tough? Do you wish you could solve them without trouble? Then read an instructive book or two. This deal comes from 1993’s “All You Need to Know About Play” co-authored by Englishmen Terence Reese and David Bird. In typical Reese style, the text is terse, leaving you, the reader, to do some thinking — but nothing too taxing.

Today’s deal is typical of the book’s content. How would you plan the play in three no-trump? West leads the heart six. East wins with the ace and returns the heart five. Over to you.

