Do you find most of the deals used in this column a tad tough? Do you wish you could solve them without trouble? Then read an instructive book or two. This deal comes from 1993’s “All You Need to Know About Play” co-authored by Englishmen Terence Reese and David Bird. In typical Reese style, the text is terse, leaving you, the reader, to do some thinking — but nothing too taxing.
Today’s deal is typical of the book’s content. How would you plan the play in three no-trump? West leads the heart six. East wins with the ace and returns the heart five. Over to you.
When you are in no-trump, you always start by counting your top tricks, don’t you? Here, you have six: four spades, one heart (given trick one) and one club. The other three tricks can come from the diamond suit, except that you must lose the lead once. What can defeat you?
Obviously, you will go down if West holds five hearts and the diamond ace. Is there anything else?
Declarer thought it was safe to duck the second round of hearts, but West, after winning with his queen, knew that he had no entry. He switched smartly to the club jack. Now South had to lose two hearts, one diamond and two clubs.
Declarer should have grabbed the second trick and immediately played a diamond. If the contract were makable, this line would have succeeded. (West cannot have led from the 6-3 doubleton of hearts, because East would have played the 10 at trick one.)
Try not to endanger your contract unnecessarily.
