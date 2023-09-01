Our friend A.N. Other said, “A stitch in time would have confused Einstein.”
In today’s deal, a stitch in time — a key play — saves not nine but 10.
Our friend A.N. Other said, “A stitch in time would have confused Einstein.”
In today’s deal, a stitch in time — a key play — saves not nine but 10.
South is in four hearts, and West leads the club two. East wins with the ace and returns the club queen. What happens after that?
South’s sequence showed a good 22 to 24 points. North used a Texas transfer to put his partner into four hearts.
In a team-of-four match, the first declarer covered East’s club queen with his king. However, West ruffed, cashed the heart ace and exited with his last trump. That left South with only nine winners. When he tried the diamond finesse, it lost, and declarer went down one.
East was glad that he had not intervened with three clubs, which would have given the game away.
At the other table, though, South saw that he had two spades, five hearts, two diamonds and one club as long as his club king wasn’t ruffed away. At trick two, he played low from his hand. East led a third club, but declarer ruffed in the dummy and played a trump. When West had to take that trick, the contract was safe. South won the next trick, drew West’s remaining trumps and claimed two spades, five hearts, two diamonds and one carefully preserved club.
Finally, note that against a suit contract, a two led from an unbid suit is either a singleton or fourth-highest from a suit headed by at least one honor. This should have helped the first declarer find the winning play.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.