Thomas R. Pickering, who was the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 1989 to 1992, said, “In archaeology you uncover the unknown. In diplomacy you cover the known.” If he had been a player, he could have added, “In bridge you uncover the known.” It is important for declarer not to make it easy for the defenders to read his hand.
In today’s deal, East opened with a weak two-bid in hearts. South, assuming his partner had 6 or 7 points, jumped to four spades. What happens after West leads the heart jack and East wins with his ace?
An archaeologist sitting South uncovers the unknown — he follows suit with the heart three. However, then East, knowing his partner led a singleton, returns the heart four, his lowest card being a suit-preference signal for clubs, the lower-ranking of the other two side suits. West ruffs South’s heart king, cashes the club ace and plays a second club to his partner’s king: down one.
Now suppose South is a good bridge player. He uncovers the known, smoothly dropping the heart king under East’s ace at trick one. What conclusion will East draw? Probably that it is South, not West, who started with the singleton. Looking at the club queen in the dummy, East is unlikely to return that suit. He is almost certain to shift to the diamond nine.
That is all the help South needs. He wins with the diamond ace, cashes two of his top spades, unblocks the diamond royals, crosses to dummy with a spade and discards a rounded-suit loser on the diamond jack.
Play the card you are known to hold. It keeps the unknown card(s) unknown.
