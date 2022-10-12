In my classes, I often tell my students that if they smell a game, they should bid that game. It might not make, but the opponents are under constant pressure to find a killing defense. One slip, and a lucrative game bonus is in the bag. Occasionally, I add the proviso about being more cautious in a matchpointed duplicate.
In today's deal, North took my advice to heart, driving all the way to game. However, he did have a side-suit singleton and prime controls in his two aces.
West led the heart king. Then, as East had hoped, West shifted to the diamond six. Declarer won with dummy's ace, played a club to his king (wisely, not tempted to finesse) and ruffed a heart in the dummy. South now cashed dummy's club ace before he carefully -- and flamboyantly -- returned to hand by ruffing a low diamond with the spade ace. After trumping his last heart in the dummy, declarer was happy to concede three tricks: one spade, one heart and one club.
West wasn't too pleased with his partner. "You can see," he said, "that declarer is going to ruff a heart or two in the dummy. I can't afford to switch to a spade without blowing a trick. You should overtake my heart king with your ace and lead a trump. Then I think we can defeat the contract."
Third hand should always take some time at trick one to plan the defense, even if declarer has already called for a card from the dummy. Here, East had two choices at trick one; he should have considered them both.
