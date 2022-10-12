bridge 10-13
In my classes, I often tell my students that if they smell a game, they should bid that game. It might not make, but the opponents are under constant pressure to find a killing defense. One slip, and a lucrative game bonus is in the bag. Occasionally, I add the proviso about being more cautious in a matchpointed duplicate.

In today's deal, North took my advice to heart, driving all the way to game. However, he did have a side-suit singleton and prime controls in his two aces.

