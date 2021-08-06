Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.