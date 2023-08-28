Today you may play dummy dummy. No, there isn’t a comma missing!
How does South make six diamonds after the club six lead?
Today you may play dummy dummy. No, there isn’t a comma missing!
How does South make six diamonds after the club six lead?
North, being a passed hand, might advance with two spades. Then South could bid a forcing three diamonds. In this auction, South used 14-30 Roman Key Card Blackwood to learn that his partner had one ace. Then, when South jumped to six diamonds, North made a disciplined pass — the ace asker is always in charge.
Declarer immediately saw that his heart loser could disappear on the spade ace. However, if he played a trump immediately, a second club would cut him off from the dummy.
So, he won with his club ace and unblocked the spade king before leading the diamond jack, but East took that trick and returned a club. South won on the board, pitched the heart eight on the spade ace, led a heart to his hand and triumphantly cashed the diamond king.
Not so fast! The Bridge Base Online dealing program had ensnared him again — diamonds were 4-1!
“Unfair” was heard throughout the house.
Then South apologized. “I should play club ace, spade king, club to the king, spade ace for my heart discard and finally a trump, with East’s ace collecting only low cards.”
“Not so fast,” answered East. “When in with the diamond ace, I lead a third club, which promotes my partner’s diamond 10 as a trick.”
“Yes,” said North, “playing double dummy — or dummy dummy, if you like — you must play a low diamond from your hand at trick three.”
Too tough, they all agreed.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.